Police confirm four deaths in separate car crashes across New Zealand yesterday evening

Four people have been killed in separate car crashes across New Zealand last night, including two in Canterbury at around the same time.

A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

This morning police confirmed two people had died in Canterbury and one in Napier after crashes, as well as the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Wellington earlier last night.

One person died on North Parade, in Richmond, at around 9.30pm, after police were called to reports of a motorcyclist crashing into a fence.

Also at around 9.30pm, police said they were called to a single-car crash, where a vehicle had repeatedly rolled, at the intersection of Christchurch-Akaroa Road and McQueens Spur Road.

One person died in that crash.

At around 11.56pm, a person died in a single-car crash on Springfield Road in Taradale, Napier. They were the sole occupant of the car.

Earlier yesterday, a pedestrian was hit on High Street in Masterton, Wellington. The crash occurred at around 7.13pm, police said.

The person was initially listed in critical condition at Wellington Hospital but has since died.