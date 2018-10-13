Police confirm firearm involved in Christchurch homicide as scene examination gets underway

Police have launched a homicide investigation after one person died in Selwyn, Christchurch yesterday afternoon.
A Police spokesperson has confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning that a scene examination is underway in Charing Cross and enquiries are continuing.
Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell also confirmed the man who died was 28-years-old and a firearm was involved in the incident.
"We have a large team assisted by forensic specialists working on this investigation," Detective Inspector Parnell said.
"A number of forensic scene examinations are underway in Grange Road and Telegraph Road, which are expected to extend into next week.
"Members of the public can expect to see a high presence of police in the area over the coming week.
"We acknowledge the public's concerns regarding this incident. We continue to follow positive lines of inquiry and are working towards holding those responsible accountable."
Emergency services were called to the scene on Grange Road about 3.30pm yesterday.
Police believe an altercation took place between two men.
They say a number of people are assisting them.