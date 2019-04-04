Police confirm deaths of cyclist, pedestrian following separate crashes yesterday

A cyclist has died after a crash with a vehicle in the Christchurch suburb of Addington last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Brougham Street, in Addington, at around 7.50pm.

The cyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

The cyclist's death came after a fatal crash yesterday afternoon in Thames, in the Waikato, left a male pedestrian dead.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Queen Street just after midday.

The man was transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition where he later died.