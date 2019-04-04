TODAY |

Police confirm deaths of cyclist, pedestrian following separate crashes yesterday

Source:  1 NEWS

A cyclist has died after a crash with a vehicle in the Christchurch suburb of Addington last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Brougham Street, in Addington, at around 7.50pm.

The cyclist was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

The cyclist's death came after a fatal crash yesterday afternoon in Thames, in the Waikato, left a male pedestrian dead.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Queen Street just after midday.

The man was transported to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition where he later died.

The investigation into the cause of that crash is ongoing.

New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:19
Coronavirus cases hit new low in Sweden – the country that didn't have a lockdown
2
Hunt on for young man who jumped out of car to help older woman mow her lawn
3
Covid-19 testing station set up at Auckland primary school after student tests positive
4
Taupō man pulls off rare feat of briefly stumping Winston Peters after questioning his smoking habit
5
Queensland man mauled by shark while fishing
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:11

What does 'deep clean' mean in the era of Covid-19?
02:06

You may know more Te Reo Māori than you realise - researchers think

Fund hopes to increase kiwi bird population to 100,000
02:11

GPs 'disappointed' with lack of consultation for reviews that found problems with vaccination rollouts