Police confirm body found in Auckland Harbour as missing man

The body found in Auckland's Harbour on Monday has been confirmed as James Harley David Jenkins - the 24-year-old who went missing after going into the water earlier in the month.

Police said in a statement today that a post mortem was completed yesterday which identified Mr Jenkins.

His body was found by the Downtown Ferry Terminal in Auckland's harbour after Mr Jenkins went missing on October 7.

Police inquiries into this incident are ongoing in relation to the two men who were talking to him before he had gone into the water. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.