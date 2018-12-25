Police confirm a 17-year-old male has died after Whanganui River bridge crash

Police have confirmed a 17-year-old male has died after a car crashed off a bridge into the Whanganui River early this morning.

Police say emergency services were called out to Victoria Avenue Bridge near Anzac Parade just after 12:20am this morning.

The police dive squad searched the river this afternoon and the four-wheel-drive vehicle was removed from the water.

The body of the 17-year-old was found in the vehicle and police say "indications are he was the sole occupant."

The Whanganui District Council says a rāhui has been placed on the river for today and tomorrow and is expected to be lifted on December 27.

Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall spoke to 1 NEWS about the incident today where he praised the community spirit.

"I guess it's a reminder for road safety and to be careful when you're driving. I know the area where the car went off, it has had another car that almost went off about five or six years ago.

"I've heard from several sources that last night when the car did drive off the bridge that hundreds of people gathered around trying to see what they could do to help - and that shows the community spirit - people willing to do that on a Christmas Eve," he said.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information that may be of assistance.

Anyone with information can get in touch with Whanganui Police on (06) 349 0600.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

