Police confident Kiwis will follow lockdown rules

Source:  1 NEWS

The Police Commissioner is confident Kiwis will follow Covid-19 Alert Level 4 rules

Andrew Coster says he doesn’t expect to see compliance issues seen overseas play out in New Zealand. Source: Breakfast

The entire country entered Alert Level 4 at 11.59pm Monday. The restrictions are expected to last at least seven days for Auckland and the Coromandel, and at least three days for the rest of the country. 

As lockdowns continue overseas, law enforcement has had trouble in compliance. 

In New South Wales for example, 18,000 police officers, alongside 800 members of the Australian defence force, fined 600 people on Tuesday as lockdown breaches continued. Sydney police are issuing warnings ahead of another anti-lockdown rally. 

New rules for Covid-19 Alert Level 4 set out by Government

Andrew Coster said he was confident similar scenes wouldn’t play out in New Zealand. The last time the country was in Alert Level 4, police issued about 6500 notices of compliance violations. 

“I’d be very surprised if New Zealanders aren’t pretty dialled in to get on top of this as quick as we can,” he said.

Source: Sunday

“We’ve done this before, I think people are pretty clear on the rules.” 

Aucklanders urged to stay home over flocking to Coromandel

He said people could report lockdown breaches by calling 105 or through the police website. But, Coster said people needed to be sure first that it was, indeed, a lockdown breach. 

“If we stick to the rules, we’ll be out of this as quickly as possible. New Zealanders have shown that we can do this. I’m really confident that we will. 

“Police will check, and if we have to take enforcement action, we will. People know what the rules are.”

The four new cases are linked the North Shore man was tested positive yesterday. Source: Breakfast

Coster also urged people to look out for domestic violence. 

Last year, police reported a rise in domestic violence in Kiwi homes that appeared to correlate with the nationwide four-week lockdown.

There was a provision within public health orders to care for vulnerable people, Coster said. 

“Keep an eye out — we can still connect digitally.”

