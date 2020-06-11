TODAY |

Police conduct aerial search in hunt for missing Auckland woman

Source:  1 NEWS

An aerial search has been conducted for a missing Auckland woman who was last seen yesterday afternoon.

Samara Jade Carr. Source: Supplied

Police say Samara Jade Carr was last seen leaving her Bucklands Beach home at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Police and Samara's family are concerned for her safety and the Police Eagle helicopter has conducted a search for her.

Samara was last seen wearing a grey quilted zip up jacket and a black dress underneath. She's described as being of medium build with brown straight hair.

If anyone has seen her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Manukau Police on 09 250 2924 or via Facebook.

