Police concerned for young man missing for four days

Police are concerned for the safety of a 29-year-old man, who hasn't been seen in four days.

Aritra Basu was reported missing by a friend on Wednesday morning according to police.

His car was also found at the start of the Tiropahi Track in Charleston, near Westport on the South Island's West Coast.

"Aritra's friends and family have serious concerns for his welfare," a police spokesperson said.