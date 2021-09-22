TODAY |

Police concerned for young man missing for four days

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are concerned for the safety of a 29-year-old man, who hasn't been seen in four days. 

Aritra Basu hasn't been seen for several days. Source: Supplied

Aritra Basu was reported missing by a friend on Wednesday morning according to police. 

His car was also found at the start of the Tiropahi Track in Charleston, near Westport on the South Island's West Coast. 

"Aritra's friends and family have serious concerns for his welfare," a police spokesperson said. 

Anyone who may have seen Basu is urged to contact police on 105. 

New Zealand
West Coast
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
1News' 6pm team show off their stylish moves in TikTok dance vid
2
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Victoria
3
Siouxsie Wiles on what Kiwis can do to help ensure summer freedom
4
Auckland man allegedly travelled to Christchurch to pick up caravan
5
Covid-19 modeller warns Auckland could return to Level 4 if Covid cases increase
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police safety gets $45m for two-person dog teams, frontline response

Kiwi immunologist: Covid jab 'safest vaccine I've ever seen'

Petrol prices not up due to Covid-19, expert says

Collins remains critical of Govt response to Covid-19