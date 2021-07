Police are concerned for the wellbeing of a woman missing from her South Auckland care home since last night.

Seventy-year-old Elisapeta. Source: NZ Police

Elisapeta, 70, has been missing from her Māngere care home since about 7pm last night, police say.

She was last seen wearing light green coloured trousers and a black jacket.

Both her family and police have concerns for her wellbeing.