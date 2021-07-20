TODAY |

Police concerned for teenage girl, 14, missing from Hamilton

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are concerned for a teenage girl who has been missing from Hamilton since Saturday.

Anika, 14, hasn't been seen since Saturday evening. Source: Facebook / Waikato Police

Anika, 14, was last seen at an address in Enderley on Saturday evening, police said today on Facebook.

She is possibly wearing a black top with red on the front, black pants and a green jacket.

Another 14-year-old girl missing from a home in Hamilton since Friday afternoon has today been found safe and well, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS. 

Anyone with information that could help find Anika or has seen her has been urged to call 105, quoting file number 210718/2142.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
