Police concerned about spike in parcel thefts in lockdown

Police in Tāmaki Makaurau are concerned about a spike in parcel thefts during the region's Alert Level 4 lockdown.

A parcel being handled (file image). Source: Breakfast

Aucklanders are currently relying deliveries of many essential items purchased online.

Officers in Mt Wellington are seeing two to three reports of thefts per day.

Thieves are allegedly not just targeting courier parcels, but also letters which appear to have bank cards inside them.

Police are therefore warning people to be extra vigilant as the lockdown continues.

Such thefts are causing unnecessary frustration and stress during this time, police say.