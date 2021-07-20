Police concerned for second teenage girl, 14, missing from Hamilton

Police are concerned for a second teenage girl, who has been missing from Hamilton since Saturday.

Anika, 14, hasn't been seen since Saturday evening. Source: Facebook / Waikato Police

Anika, 14, was last seen at an address in Enderley on Saturday evening, police said today on Facebook.

She is possibly wearing a black top with red on the front, black pants and a green jacket.



It comes after another 14-year-old girl was last seen at an address in Saint Andrews, Hamilton, on Friday afternoon.

