Police concerned for second teenage girl, 14, missing from Hamilton

Police are concerned for a second teenage girl, who has been missing from Hamilton since Saturday.

Anika, 14, hasn't been seen since Saturday evening. Source: Facebook / Waikato Police

Anika, 14, was last seen at an address in Enderley on Saturday evening, police said today on Facebook.

She is possibly wearing a black top with red on the front, black pants and a green jacket.

It comes after another 14-year-old girl was last seen at an address in Saint Andrews, Hamilton, on Friday afternoon. 

Anyone with information that could help find Anika or has seen her has been urged to call 105, quoting file number 210718/2142.

