Police concerned for safety of missing 13-year-old girl in Hastings

Source:  1 NEWS

Police say they're concerned for the safety and wellbeing of a 13-year-old girl in Hastings.

Ashley Lay. Source: NZ Police

Ashley Lay was last seen at about 11.15am yesterday on Windsor Avenue, Parkvale, Hastings.

"We believe she may be travelling in a white Toyota Hilux registration number ELP624," Eastern District Police said in a Facebook plea for sightings.

"Police are concerned for her safety and wellbeing."

Anyone who has seen Ashley or is aware of her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 111 and quote file number 210318/4178.

