Police concerned for safety of missing 13-year-old girl in Hastings

Police say they're concerned for the safety and wellbeing of a 13-year-old girl in Hastings.

Ashley Lay. Source: NZ Police

Ashley Lay was last seen at about 11.15am yesterday on Windsor Avenue, Parkvale, Hastings.

"We believe she may be travelling in a white Toyota Hilux registration number ELP624," Eastern District Police said in a Facebook plea for sightings.

"Police are concerned for her safety and wellbeing."