Police concerned for safety of Lower Hutt 76-year-old

Wellington Police are looking for a 76-year-old woman who has gone missing this evening.

Marilyn Gammie Source: Supplied

Marilyn Gammie was last seen in the Waiwhetu area of Lower Hutt earlier today.

She is described as being of thin build and she was wearing a striped brown and black top, grey pants and brown shoes.

Police say her hair is now of a darker colour than how she appears in the photo.