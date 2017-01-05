Police concerned for safety of Lower Hutt 76-year-old

Source:
Wellington Police are looking for a 76-year-old woman who has gone missing this evening.
Marilyn Gammie
Source: Supplied
Marilyn Gammie was last seen in the Waiwhetu area of Lower Hutt earlier today.
She is described as being of thin build and she was wearing a striped brown and black top, grey pants and brown shoes.
Police say her hair is now of a darker colour than how she appears in the photo.
If you see her or know where she is, Wellington Police would like to know, and you can call 04 381 2000 with information.
