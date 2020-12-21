TODAY |

Police concerned for safety of Auckland woman missing since October

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to find a missing Auckland woman who was thought to have travelled to Wellington.

Cacia Fernandes-Dias. Source: 1 NEWS

Cacia Fernandes-Dias, 48, was reported missing on 20 October from Auckland.

Fernandes-Dias is believed to have travelled to the Hutt Valley or the Wellington City area.

Police are concerned for her safety and urge anyone who has seen the 48-year-old or knows of her whereabouts to contact Police.

People with information are asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 201020/7967.

New Zealand
Auckland
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Bursts of volcanic activity recorded as Mount Ruapehu's crater lake heats to over 40 degrees
2
Cher tries to rehome gorilla held in captivity at Thailand shopping mall for 30 years
3
'Once in a lifetime' — Jupiter, Saturn to appear at their closest in almost 400 years tonight
4
From California to Christchurch: Mysterious metallic monolith appears at adventure park
5
Five new Covid-19 cases at New Zealand border, including fisherman from Russia
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:26

Watch as HMNZS Te Kaha's crew perform stirring haka for whānau after ending tour in time for Christmas

Hospitality sector breathes sigh of relief as Govt announces 'game changer' working visas extension

Wairarapa police admit to illegally stopping Māori youths to take their photographs

'Once in a lifetime' — Jupiter, Saturn to appear at their closest in almost 400 years tonight