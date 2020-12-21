Police concerned for safety of Auckland woman missing since October

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to find a missing Auckland woman who was thought to have travelled to Wellington.
Cacia Fernandes-Dias. Source: 1 NEWS
Cacia Fernandes-Dias, 48, was reported missing on 20 October from Auckland.
Fernandes-Dias is believed to have travelled to the Hutt Valley or the Wellington City area.
Police are concerned for her safety and urge anyone who has seen the 48-year-old or knows of her whereabouts to contact Police.
People with information are asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 201020/7967.