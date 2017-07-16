Police concerned for safety of 82-year-old dementia sufferer missing in Wellington

Police are concerned for the safety of an 82-year-old woman from Wellington who has been reported missing.

Salma Rizk Source: 1 NEWS

Salma Rizk suffers from dementia and was last seen on Batchelor Street in Newlands at around 1.00pm today.

She was wearing a distinctive purple onesie with multicoloured polka dots and possibly a black and red beanie.

She was not wearing shoes.

Search and rescue teams are working with the police and ask the public to keep an eye out and report any sightings by calling 111.