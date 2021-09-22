Police concerned for missing vision impaired Mt Albert woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of a vision impaired woman with Down syndrome after she failed to return from a walk in Mt Albert on Wednesday morning.
Lena Harrap, 28, was last seen leaving her home for a walk at 6am but failed to return, police said on Facebook on Wednesday.
She was reported missing by her family shortly before 1pm.
Police and her family are concerned about Harrap's welfare and want to ensure she is safe.
Harrap is described as having long black hair and is around 130cm tall. She was last seen wearing a purple jumper and black floral shorts.
She often goes for walks around the Jersey Ave, Owairaka Reserve and Harbutt Reserve areas.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts or sees her is urged to call police on 111, quoting event number P048022775.