Police concerned for missing vision impaired Mt Albert woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of a vision impaired woman with Down syndrome after she failed to return from a walk in Mt Albert on Wednesday morning.

Lena Harrap, 28, was last seen leaving to go for a walk from her home in Mt Albert on Wednesday. Source: Supplied

Lena Harrap, 28, was last seen leaving her home for a walk at 6am but failed to return, police said on Facebook on Wednesday.



She was reported missing by her family shortly before 1pm.



Police and her family are concerned about Harrap's welfare and want to ensure she is safe.