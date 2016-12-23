 

Police concerned for missing boy

Blenheim Police say they have fears for the safety of a 14-year-old boy and are appealing for the public's help in finding him.

Alex Peterson

Source: Supplied/New Zealand Police

Alex Peterson was reported missing from a Blenheim address and has not been since December 19.

He is described as being of thin build, with a shaved head and 165cm tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police station, quoting file number 161220/3464.

