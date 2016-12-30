Police concerned for missing 20-year-old Canterbury woman

Police are searching for a 20-year-old woman not seen since leaving her home just outside the Canterbury town of Rangiora late last night.

Emma Beattie has not been in contact with friends or family since she left her Fernside home at 11pm yesterday, 30 kilometres north of Christchurch.

Ms Beattie has long blonde hair, and may be wearing a pair of orange and black Nike sneakers.

She may also be carrying a brown backpack with rope straps.