Police concerned for man's wellbeing after homicide investigation fails to find body

Police say they are concerned for the wellbeing of a man after a homicide investigation on a rural Canterbury property failed to locate a body.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Christchurch Police launched the homicide investigation on Thursday morning after they were informed a man's body had been found at a Woodend address.

Police were unable to find the body but found evidence of a very serious assault at the Jelfs Road property.

Police say they have serious concerns for the wellbeing of a man named Oliver Johnston.