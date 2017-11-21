Police concerned for man's wellbeing after homicide investigation fails to find body

Source:
Police say they are concerned for the wellbeing of a man after a homicide investigation on a rural Canterbury property failed to locate a body.
Christchurch Police launched the homicide investigation on Thursday morning after they were informed a man's body had been found at a Woodend address.
Police were unable to find the body but found evidence of a very serious assault at the Jelfs Road property.
Police say they have serious concerns for the wellbeing of a man named Oliver Johnston.
Police ask if anyone knows any details of Mr Johnston's whereabouts since last weekend or has any information about the assault to get in contact with police immediately.
