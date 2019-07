A man is being sought by police after he went missing from eastern Bay of Plenty on Tuesday.

Joseph Webb, 24, was last seen at Kohi Point, Whakatāne, at around 3pm on July 23, police said.

Mr Webb is of medium build, has short dark hair and has a ta moko on his left upper arm.

He may have been wearing dark-coloured track pants at the time of his disappearance.