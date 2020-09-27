Police concerned for driver of vehicle swept downstream after crashing into Masterton river

Police are concerned for the driver of a vehicle which has swept downstream after crashing into a Masterton river this morning.

Police were called to the scene following a report of a car crashing into the Waipoua River, off Chapel Street, at around 7.10am, police said.

Emergency services located the vehicle upon arrival, but no one appeared to be inside.

An aerial search found nothing to suggest a person was in the water, police said.



The vehicle has since been swept downstream after becoming fully submerged in the water.

The conditions are currently too dangerous to pull the vehicle from the water or deploy the police dive squad.



It comes after 200 homes were left without power across the Wellington region this morning as wild weather swept across most of the country.



Police are concerned someone may have gotten out of the vehicle before getting into trouble in the water.