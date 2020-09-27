TODAY |

Police concerned for driver of vehicle swept downstream after crashing into Masterton river

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are concerned for the driver of a vehicle which has swept downstream after crashing into a Masterton river this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The car crashed into the Waipoua River, off Chapel Street, at around 7.10am. Source: Supplied

Police were called to the scene following a report of a car crashing into the Waipoua River, off Chapel Street, at around 7.10am, police said.

Emergency services located the vehicle upon arrival, but no one appeared to be inside.

An aerial search found nothing to suggest a person was in the water, police said.

The vehicle has since been swept downstream after becoming fully submerged in the water.

The conditions are currently too dangerous to pull the vehicle from the water or deploy the police dive squad.

It comes after 200 homes were left without power across the Wellington region this morning as wild weather swept across most of the country.

Police are concerned someone may have gotten out of the vehicle before getting into trouble in the water.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have any other relevant information, has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting event number P043828970.

New Zealand
Wellington
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
Stan Walker opens up about physical, sexual abuse growing up - 'It stuffed me up for years'
2
John Armstrong opinion: National could emerge from 'one of the bleakest episodes in its long history' despite poll result
3
No new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, two in managed isolation
4
Man arrested after woman dies at Auckland property
5
'A serious matter' - German trio detained in Bay of Islands after defying border controls
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:15

Otago Capping Show opens for 126th consecutive year despite Covid-19 complications

John Armstrong opinion: National could emerge from 'one of the bleakest episodes in its long history' despite poll result

Man arrested after woman dies at Auckland property
02:21

Kiwi kids with NZSL as first language share tips for learning how to sign