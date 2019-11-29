Police concerned for Auckland man missing since yesterday after taking walk

Police and family members are concerned for a man reported missing after failing to return from a walk near his home in Auckland yesterday.

Viliami Tiseli. Source: New Zealand Police

Viliami Tiseli, 60, left his home on Martin Place, in Panmure, at around 5pm, police said.

Police, including search and rescue, are currently in the area in an attempt to locate Mr Tiseli.

He was last seen wearing a beanie, black wind breaker jacket, black pants and navy sneakers.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Tiseli or has information about his whereabouts has been urged to contact 105, quoting file number 191129/5482.