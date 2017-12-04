Police concerned for 81-year-old man missing in West Auckland

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for an elderly man in suburb in West Auckland.

81-year-old Allan Freeman has been missing from his home in Titirangi since about 4.30pm yesterday.

Police have described Mr Freeman as short and frail, with short grey hair.

He is said to be wearing long trousers, a short-sleeved shirt, glasses and hearing aides.