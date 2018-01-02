Police concerned for 18-year-old woman missing from Fiordland

Source:
Police say they have concerns for an 18-year-old woman reported missing from Manapouri in Fiordland on New Year's Day.
Tia McRae has been missing since 4pm on New Years Day.
Source: 1 NEWS
Southern District Police say she may be driving a blue 1993 Toyota Cynos, registration number YT8493 and she may be in the Methven area in Canterbury.
The police say they have concerns for Ms McRae's wellbeing and anyone who has seen her or the vehicle described should call 111.
