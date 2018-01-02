Police concerned for 18-year-old woman missing from Fiordland



Police say they have concerns for an 18-year-old woman reported missing from Manapouri in Fiordland on New Year's Day.

Tia McRae has been missing since 4pm on New Years Day. Source: 1 NEWS

Tia McRae was reported missing at 4pm yesterday.

Southern District Police say she may be driving a blue 1993 Toyota Cynos, registration number YT8493 and she may be in the Methven area in Canterbury.