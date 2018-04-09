 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police Commissioner wants to meet Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson over her claims of 'systemic racism' in force

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police Commissioner Mike Bush wants to meet with Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson who, on social media, has accused police of racial profiling and "systematic racism".

Marama Davidson new co-leader of Green Party

Marama Davidson.

Source: Te Karere

Ms Davidson added a hashtag to the social media posts - #DrivingWhileBrown.

She wrote that she is often followed in shops, chemists in particular and over the weekend was talking to her brother who "still gets pulled over for 'random checks' in his car".

This has happened "his whole life, regularly, often, without fail," she posted.

She tweeted that her brother was recently with a Pākeha friend and, "she freaked out at him being pulled over, he told her this was nothing new. She had no idea, was blown away".

"My bro is a 42-year-old professional and community leader, but brown and gruff looking. This started when he was a teen," she said.

"My bro is privileged enough to have the tools to respond politely to ongoing, systemic racism. The burden falls on him to be proven innocent. For others of our people, they can't live up to this burden…if we had armed cops, who knows…"

Ms Davidson told the NZ Herald racial profiling is a reason to not arm the police.

She said not everyone on the receiving end of racial profiling would behave calmly or politely, and that risked escalation.

Commissioner Bush says suggestions of racial profiling by New Zealand Police or headlines about "systemic racism" are directly at odds with the core values they uphold, particularly diversity, professionalism, respect and commitment to Maori and the Treaty.

"We strive to be a fair, impartial and bias free police service, and we are continually on a journey to ensure we achieve this," Mr Bush said in a statement. 

"However, the perception of our organisation by Ms Davidson is a real concern that we need to address. 

"I would welcome an opportunity to meet with Ms Davidson so that she can understand what we are doing in this area," he said. 

Mr Bush said the allegation of 'systemic racism' does not reflect who New Zealand Police are as an organisation, or the service they deliver to help keep New Zealanders safe every day.

Related

Politics

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Air New Zealand flight attendant passing through the new Auckland airport International departure area. Over 10 million passengers use Auckland international terminal each year

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

2
A 16-year-old student at James Cook High School in Manurewa was critically hurt in an alleged assault.

Mother of South Auckland boy attacked in schoolyard bullying incident says her son 'doesn't feel safe there'


00:20
3
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Watch: 'I could f*****g nail you up against the wall' – Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

4
white pills spread out on a table,blurry front and back.

'This is a very unfortunate situation' - One-month-old baby mistakenly given methadone by Hawke's Bay pharmacy still in serious condition

5

Killer jailed for at least 17 years for 'cold blooded execution' of Greymouth mum

Son who fatally stabbed father found not guilty of murder at High Court in Auckland

The court heard evidence the deceased had subjected his family to years of violence. On the day he died he beat his wife.

Marama Davidson new co-leader of Green Party

Police Commissioner wants to meet Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson over her claims of 'systemic racism' in force

Ms Davidson says she's often followed in shops and her brother has been getting pulled over for "random checks" since he was a teen.

00:25
Statistics New Zealand figures also show around 10 per cent of Queenstown homes purchased last quarter went to overseas buyers.

One in five inner city Auckland homes bought by foreigners in March quarter

Chinese overseas tax residents purchased 504 homes nationwide in the period.


Auckland, New Zealand - May 26, 2013: People walk beside a MAXX train at platform in Britomart Transport Centre on May 26 2013. It designed to serve up to 10,500 passengers during the peak hour in its current configuration as a terminus

Transport Minister won't commit to timeline for Auckland to Hamilton passenger rail and it's unlikely by 2020 based on Government reports

Feedback to the Government on a fast-tracked 2019 "interim option" rail service has been largely negative.

04:57
Whena Owen hit the streets of Northcote with one week left in the by-election.

John Armstrong's opinion: Northcote likely to still be in National's hands after tomorrow's by-election

"For Labour to be embarrassed by the result, National will not only have to win. It will have to win big," our columnist writes.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 