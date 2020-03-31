Police Commissioner urges all Kiwis to follow coronavirus lockdown rules 'to really make a difference'

Police Commissioner Mike Bush is urging all New Zealanders to comply with the Government's coronavirus lockdown rules, after four people have been arrested for repeatedly flouting the rules.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Bush told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning there have been over 5500 reports of people breaking the isolation rules to police's online form since it was set up on Sunday.

"What that tells me is that all the good people out there who are doing the right thing - staying home to save lives - are concerned that others might not be.

"This has got to be everyone. There's a lot of data out there about if there's only 70 per cent compliance it won't work, you need to get way above 90 to really make a difference."

Mr Bush said about three-quarters of the reports to their online form were about individuals not following guidelines, including going out too far and not physically distancing, while the remaining quarter was about businesses who may not be essential.

"We'll follow up on those. A lot are quite generic and quite general but we'll be following up on the ones that need our immediate attention.

"We've had four arrests across the country. Basically they were given advice one night or one hour, educated, didn't take the advice so they were persistent, repeat offenders who just didn't get the message."

Two of those people had since been released without charge, but the other two "had other things that needed to be attended to" so are still dealing with police, Mr Bush said.