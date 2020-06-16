TODAY |

Police Commissioner reveals new details after police officer shot dead in Auckland

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster revealed further details this afternoon about the incident in which a police officer was shot dead in Auckland.

In a press conference at 5.30pm Mr Coster said investigators were talking to two "people of interest" in relation to the shooting of two police officers, which left one dead, in Massey this morning.

Mr Coster confirmed the death today and released more details about the incident this afternoon.

"They have a firearm of interest and they are speaking to two people of interest," Mr Coster said. 

He said there was a large investigation team working on the case, and updated media with more details around the shooting. 

"At 10.28am a vehicle of interest was seen by police and police attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop. Officers quickly lost sight of the vehicle, the vehicle was located crashed a short time later. 

"A man got out with a long-barrelled firearm. The offender fired multiple shots. The offender got into another vehicle and fled the scene with another person. 

"The second vehicle was located abandoned at another place."

A general arming order remains in place across Auckland. 

"Our priority is to hold the offender to account.

"This is heartbreaking... the entire police family are in morning and shock," he said. 

"This was a fast-moving, unpredictable and absolutely tragic event."

He said the incident happened during a routine traffic stop - the type of work officers undertake every day.

Mr Coster said another person hit by the car had minor injuries and the second officer shot had serious leg injuries.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that to lose a police officer "is to lose someone working for all of us, but also a family member, someone’s loved one and friend". 

Police Minister Stuart Nash said he was "heartbroken for the family and colleagues of the officer who has died today".

