Police Commissioner open to apology to Māori over armed response trial if asked

New Police Commissioner Andy Coster says he is "happy to mend whatever bridges need to be mended" when asked if he would apologise to Māori over the Armed Response Team trial (ART).

Your playlist will load after this ad

The six month trial ended on April 26, but drew criticism for taking place in areas with large Māori populations including Counties Manukau. It was also rolled out in the Waikato and Canterbury.

Mr Coster told TVNZ 1's Q+A he has ruled out implementing the team.

"My commitment going forward is to consult well on initiatives that go to the heart of our style of policing," he said.

Q+A host Jack Tame asked why the team was implemented in communities with large numbers of Māori and Pasifika people - if the reason behind the ART trial was due to the Christchurch terrorist attack.

"March 15 was part of the context, but the overall intent with the ART was to make sure we have the capability to deal with high end firearms incidents," Mr Coster said.

Police armed response teams could return after current commissioner's tenure ends, justice advocate fears

"The environment has been changing over some years, particularly the prevalence of gang members carrying firearms. I don't believe there was an intent to particularly target communities, but I fully understand that was the way some communities felt."

On why the trial was not stopped when there were concerns in December by police that the ART could be seen as disadvantaging Māori, Mr Coster said "the moment it became clear we had some real risks around certain communities, that's an opportunity to reflect".

Change in Police Commissioner played significant part into scrapping of armed response teams - justice advocate