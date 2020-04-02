Police Commissioner asked to clarify lockdown rules - 'When am I allowed on a beach?'

The public need "very clear information and direction" of the rules during the Covid-19 lockdown, MPs told outgoing Police Commissioner Mike Bush today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The special Parliamentary committee set up to scrutinise the Government's Covid-19 response today set its eyes on the police and civil defence's role during the pandemic.

The group of MPs, led by Opposition leader Simon Bridges, were told by law professor John Hopkins the law to enforce the lockdown was "problematic" as it relied heavily on discretion by police.

He said this was not sustainable - pointing to the example of mixed messaging at the beginning of the lockdown causing confusion for many Kiwis.

Dr Hopkins suggested the guidelines given to police should be released to the public, or a set of rules should be publicised "that are justifiable on the basis of the evidence, legitimate in the eyes of the public, and most importantly clear and open to all".

Outgoing police commissioner Mike Bush told the select committee that police had "good guidelines leading up to this on how to apply that discretion".

He said it was always applied "wisely and evenly".

Mr Bush said he would take advice from the Solicitor General before releasing police guidelines around the lockdown, but would consider releasing the guidelines as an "action point".

Mr Bridges then asked Mr Bush to "clear up some of the things that people ask".

"When am I allowed on a beach and what is the story about me staying in my neighbourhood, what exactly does that mean to you?"

Mr Bush said that staying in your neighbourhood "does mean local, that doesn’t mean you wander off to a non-neighbourly place somewhere afar".

"No one will be prosecuted for being in doubt, so we’re having to do what we can to provide clarity."

Mr Bridges asked for further clarification of the rules.

"I live in Tauranga in the suburb of Matua… let’s say it’s 15-18 kilometres from Mount Maunganui beach, can I drive to Mount Maunganui beach and go for walk on it?"

Mr Bush answered: "As much I know how attractive that is, I know where Matua is and I know where Mount Maunganui is - sorry to say, no."

View from Mount Maunganui Source: istock.com

National's Mark Mitchell told Mr Bush his constituents in Rodney, Auckland, had received "four different pieces of information coming out from government and they’re all conflicting".

"This is creating a lot of uncertainty of people, they want to be compliant, they can't be compliant unless they have very clear information and direction.

"This is a big problem and a big issue."

Your playlist will load after this ad