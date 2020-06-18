TODAY |

Police Commissioner acknowledges 'appalling' criminal justice outcomes for Māori in NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

The Police Commissioner has acknowledged criminal justice outcomes for Māori in New Zealand are "appalling".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Andrew Coster last night said New Zealand’s police need to do better. Source: 1 NEWS

Andrew Coster spoke to a church congregation at St Peters in Wellington during a vigil for the death of US man George Floyd, and racial injustice around the world. 

During his speech, Mr Coster addressed the Black Lives Matter protests. He said the protests had “rightly triggered an outcry in the United States and across the globe". 

He said in that context, it was right that Aotearoa reflects "on our own situation". 

Mr Coster said while he believes New Zealand’s style of policing is different in many ways to international police forces, "we have to acknowledge that the criminal justice outcomes for Māori in particular are appalling."

READ MORE
Police Commissioner open to offering Māori an apology for armed police trial

“This is not a situation we should ever accept, and I do not accept it,” he said.

Earlier this week, Mr Coster said he would be "happy to mend whatever bridges need to be mended" when asked if he would apologise to Māori over the controversial armed response teams trial.

The six-month trial ended on April 26, but drew criticism for taking place in areas with large Māori populations. Those areas included Counties Manukau, but it was also rolled out in the Waikato and Canterbury.

New Zealand
Māori Issues
Wellington
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police had to seek two young people who failed to return to Covid-19 isolation after funeral
2
Lucky punter $10.3 million richer after buying winning Lotto Powerball ticket
3
Captain Cook statue covered up in Rangitīkei town of Marton
4
Auckland gym closes after one of its members attends class days after contact with two women who tested positive for Covid-19
5
Ministry of Health confirms two new Covid-19 cases had contact with friends during drive
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:39

How to make an extra $1200 by selling clutter online
03:59

Small thank you for CEO who fights hard for low income families in South Auckland

Lucky punter $10.3 million richer after buying winning Lotto Powerball ticket

Auckland gym closes after one of its members attends class days after contact with two women who tested positive for Covid-19