Police commence re-investigation of Todd Barclay secret recording allegations

Source:

1 NEWS/ NZN

Police say they have started a re-investigation into allegations outgoing National MP Todd Barclay recorded the secret conversations of an electorate staff member.

National's safe seat of Clutha-Southland will have a new MP after another dramatic day in parliament.
Source: 1 NEWS

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers says after assessing information and comment made in the public over the last week a reinvestigation into the case involving Mr Barclay has begun.

He says police are speaking to a number of people who may have information relevant to the investigation.

"Any new evidence which is gathered will be carefully considered to determine what, if any impact it has on the outcome of the original investigation," Mr Chambers says.

Barclay announced last week he would step down from parliament later this year after the Newsroom website published detailed information about the incident involving Clutha-Southland staffer Glenys Dixon.

Prime Minister Bill English revealed after previous denials that Mr Barclay had told him he had recordings of Ms Dickson criticising him and that he had been offered the chance to listen to the recordings.

The initial investigation was closed after 10 months because of a lack of evidence to prosecute.

Mr English told reporters yesterday that he had not been approached by police.

