TODAY |

Police 'clarifying' social media policy after Children's Commissioner slams them for posting photos of handcuffed teens following helicopter pursuit

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
Media

The Children's Commissioner has criticised police for posting pictures of three teenagers in handcuffs, following a dramatic pursuit on Auckland's North Shore.

Earlier this week North Shore Police posted two photos to Facebook related to the incident.

They had been searching for a 14-year-old who was allegedly breaching his bail conditions. He had been spotted with two other boys near Larking’s Landing in Beach Haven.

Police staff, involving the Eagle helicopter and the dog squad caught the three teenagers who police say had tried to evade officers by going into the water and mud.

Police caught up with the mud-covered teens near Larking’s Landing in Beach Haven. Source: NZ Police

Police posted an image to their social media account of three teens in handcuffs following the pursuit. There was also an image of the Eagle helicopter and the boys running through mud.

The police social media posts of the images have since been removed following a number of requests.

Those pictured were not identified and their faces blurred by the police. 

Children's Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft last night expressed concern on Twitter.

"We are concerned with posts by Police and now media outlets regarding the pursuit, which used a helicopter, of three children," Judge Becroft wrote.

"These photos may breach the children’s legal right to privacy. The nature of this story is inappropriate regardless of the job that Police have to do," he added.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman also weighed in, labelling the use of the images a "gross breach" by police.

"Children have special privacy rights for a reason. Most in our youth justice system already suffer mental health issues and trauma that is redoubled when those rights are breached. Posting video of young people by NZ Police was a gross breach," she posted.

Police said in a statement that they will be clarifying their social media policy with relevant staff.

"The post in question was removed following concerns raised by the Children’s Commissioner - we apologise for the post and acknowledge it should not have been made," a spokesperson said.

"We will be clarifying our Social Media Policy with relevant staff to highlight the reporting restrictions that apply for youth offenders."
 

A police eagle helicopter tracks the muddy teenagers. Source: NZ Police
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Labour MP, Tamati Coffey and his partner Tim Smith have welcomed the birth of their baby boy today.
Labour MP Tamati Coffey and partner welcome arrival of baby boy
2
Missing father and daughters found after hiking at Wellington's Days Bay
3
Police 'clarifying' social media policy after Children's Commissioner slams them for posting photos of handcuffed teens following helicopter pursuit
4
A 2 Cheap Cars yard in Penrose, Auckland.
'Tantamount to devious' - used car dealer handed huge fine for misleading advertising and 'blatantly untrue' waivers
5
NIWA captured this striking vision this morning as fog hits NZ’s biggest city.
Flight delays as striking timelapse shows blanket of fog covering Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:31
The National Party deputy leader talked about the debate on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

Despite 'encouraging' new research, Paula Bennett not convinced legalising cannabis is the answer
02:06
Jeremy Wade, Head of Trade Me Jobs says national business confidence is at a 10 year low.

Job market slowing down according to latest data from Trade Me Jobs

Man charged after 10-month-old baby suffers serious injuries

Labour Party's Chris Hipkins with Jacinda Ardern, left, and Michael Wood, right.

Over 65,000 people to receive NCEA qualifications today after outstanding fees wiped