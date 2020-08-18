TODAY |

Police checkpoints at Auckland's border may be holding up essential supplies

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland's border checkpoints may be containing Covid-19, but there are claims the checkpoints are holding up essential supplies.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It says some trucks have been stopped at the Bombay checkpoint for up to four hours. Source: Breakfast

The Auckland Business Chamber says some trucks have been stopped at the Bombay checkpoint for up to four hours.

Three new stops have been set up by police, bringing the total at the northern and southern borders to 13.

The checkpoints were put in place last week following a community outbreak of Covid-19 in Auckland, which saw the Super City move to Alert Level 3 and the rest of New Zealand move to Level 2.

Auckland checkpoints could impact flow of produce, Pukekohe growers warn

The new checkpoints are located on Pinnacle Hill/Medhurst Road, Buckville Road/Harrisville Road and Mill Road/Razorback Road.

The North Auckland checkpoints are located on SH1/Mangawhai Road; Mangawhai Road/north of Coal Hill Road; Mangawhai Road/Ryan Road; Mangawhai Road/Cames Road; and Black Swamp, west of Rako Road.

The South Auckland checkpoints are located on SH1/Bombay; Mill Road/Razorback Road; Pinnacle Hill Road/Medhurst Road; Tuakau Road/Buckland Road; Buckville Road/Harrisville Road; Kawakawa/Orere Road; Orere/Matingarahi Road; and Mangatawhiri Road/Lyons Rd.

However, the Chamber wants a simpler process in place.

New Zealand
Business
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
12:53
Campervan trader found to have ripped off customers for tens of thousands of dollars in four-year probe
2
Americold claims it's impossible Covid-19 entered NZ through their freight
3
Covid-19 leave support scheme not enough, advocates say
4
Trade Me pulls Hamilton boy's 'Covid free bag of air' listing after 'outrageous bidding' sees it hit over $100k
5
Police checkpoints at Auckland's border may be holding up essential supplies
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:50

Americold claims it's impossible Covid-19 entered NZ through their freight

Heavy rain, strong winds forecast for Northland and parts of South Island
00:56

Counties Manukau Steelers considering relocating to Waikato to escape Auckland restrictions
12:53

Campervan trader found to have ripped off customers for tens of thousands of dollars in four-year probe