Police checkpoints at Auckland's border may be holding up essential supplies

Auckland's border checkpoints may be containing Covid-19, but there are claims the checkpoints are holding up essential supplies.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Auckland Business Chamber says some trucks have been stopped at the Bombay checkpoint for up to four hours.

Three new stops have been set up by police, bringing the total at the northern and southern borders to 13.

The checkpoints were put in place last week following a community outbreak of Covid-19 in Auckland, which saw the Super City move to Alert Level 3 and the rest of New Zealand move to Level 2.

Auckland checkpoints could impact flow of produce, Pukekohe growers warn

The new checkpoints are located on Pinnacle Hill/Medhurst Road, Buckville Road/Harrisville Road and Mill Road/Razorback Road.



The North Auckland checkpoints are located on SH1/Mangawhai Road; Mangawhai Road/north of Coal Hill Road; Mangawhai Road/Ryan Road; Mangawhai Road/Cames Road; and Black Swamp, west of Rako Road.

The South Auckland checkpoints are located on SH1/Bombay; Mill Road/Razorback Road; Pinnacle Hill Road/Medhurst Road; Tuakau Road/Buckland Road; Buckville Road/Harrisville Road; Kawakawa/Orere Road; Orere/Matingarahi Road; and Mangatawhiri Road/Lyons Rd.