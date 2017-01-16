Police checking motorway cameras as appeal for skateboarder hit-and-run info continues

Source:
Police continue to investigate the suspected fatal hit-and-run of a teenage skateboarer on Saturday in Auckland, and are appealing for people to come forward with information.
They said there have been no significant developments since yesterday, though they have received a few calls from members of the public after yesterday's press conference.
"We still need to hear from anyone who has seen a damaged car or has a friend, flatmate or family member acting suspiciously," Inspector Trevor Beggs said in a statement.
The victim's mother, Esther Pakura, yesterday made a heartfelt plea for anyone with information to come forward.
Any sightings of motorists in the West Auckland area between 11.30pm and 12.30am on Saturday/Sunday.
Motorway cameras throughout Auckland are also being checked for leads.
Anyone with information can contact Police on 09 839 0656, or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.
