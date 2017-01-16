Police checking motorway cameras as appeal for skateboarder hit-and-run info continues

Police continue to investigate the suspected fatal hit-and-run of a teenage skateboarer on Saturday in Auckland, and are appealing for people to come forward with information.

They said there have been no significant developments since yesterday, though they have received a few calls from members of the public after yesterday's press conference.

"We still need to hear from anyone who has seen a damaged car or has a friend, flatmate or family member acting suspiciously," Inspector Trevor Beggs said in a statement.

The victim's mother, Esther Pakura, yesterday made a heartfelt plea for anyone with information to come forward.

Any sightings of motorists in the West Auckland area between 11.30pm and 12.30am on Saturday/Sunday.

Motorway cameras throughout Auckland are also being checked for leads.