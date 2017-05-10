Police chase on SH1 south of Oamaru ends with driver critically injured after car rolls

A driver is in a critical condition following a crash during a police pursuit on State Highway One near Palmerston, south of Oamaru, this afternoon.

Police say at around 4.23pm the female driver, who was driving at speed, failed to stop for police and a short pursuit was begun on the Herbert-Hampden Road, SH1.

Two minutes later the driver crossed the centre line, crashed and rolled their vehicle off the road, police said in a statement.

The driver was being taken by rescue helicopter to Dunedin Hospital.

St John Ambulance said it understands the driver's car rolled in a 70 kilometre per hour zone.

The Southern Fire Communications Centre said appliances from Weston, Hampden and Palmerston responded to the incident and the driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be advised.