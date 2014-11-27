Police chase on Dunedin motorway ends when fleeing car breaks down

A police pursuit on Dunedin's Southern Motorway ended when the fleeing car slowed down with mechanical issues and was then stopped by police.

Three people have been arrested and are in custody following the incident which began just after 3pm when police say they identified "a person of interest" travelling in a car on the motorway.

When the vehicle was signalled to stop, it sped off and police followed.

A short time later, the fleeing vehicle slowed down due to mechanical issues and was then stopped by police near the Green Island off ramp.

Police say it's believed the occupants in the fleeing vehicle may have thrown some items from the car during the incident and officers are now looking for those items.