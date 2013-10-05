Police chase 13-year-old driver in stolen car through Waikato

A 13-year-old boy crashed a stolen car after taking police on a nearly 20km chase through Waikato early today, police say.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say that at about 3.40am they attempted to pull over the car that was being driven with no lights on in Dinsdale, Hamilton.

The 13-year-old driver attempted to evade police by driving on to the expressway to Ngaruawahia where spikes were laid, a police spokesperson said.

The car, stolen from Hamilton, crashed and two people were arrested.