Police chase 13-year-old driver in stolen car through Waikato

A 13-year-old boy crashed a stolen car after taking police on a nearly 20km chase through Waikato early today, police say.
Police say that at about 3.40am they attempted to pull over the car that was being driven with no lights on in Dinsdale, Hamilton.
The 13-year-old driver attempted to evade police by driving on to the expressway to Ngaruawahia where spikes were laid, a police spokesperson said.
The car, stolen from Hamilton, crashed and two people were arrested.
Police said the pursuit was over in less than 10 minutes and there were no injuries.
