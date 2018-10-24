TODAY |

Police charge two young women following assault on 90-year-old woman in Levin

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington

Police have arrested and charged two young women following an assault on a 90-year-old woman in Levin that left her with serious injuries.

Police believe two women entered the home on Bath Street yesterday and assaulted and robbed the woman. They initially knocked on her door asking to use her bathroom, police said.

A third person is still being sought in relation to the incident.

The two young people will be appearing in the Levin Youth Court tomorrow charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say they are considering further charges.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and speak with police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 191103/1009, or speak to them anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
England players and fans blasted for post-match actions after losing RWC final
2
One last laugh: Despite Kieran Read's best attempts to stop him, Steve Hansen gets media chortling with final zinger
3
Speedway racer unable to compete after theft of $30,000 worth of bikes in Auckland overnight
4
Ninety-year-old woman severely beaten during home invasion in Levin - police
5
'He'll hit me if I get gushy' - Ian Foster shares moment with Steve Hansen after tribute to departing coach
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Airbnb bans 'party houses' after California shooting results in five deaths

Jacinda Ardern, in Thailand for East Asia Summit, downplays prospect of trade breakthrough

Journalist and acclaimed Kiwi author Ian Cross dies, aged 93

Ninety-year-old woman severely beaten during home invasion in Levin - police