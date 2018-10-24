Police charge two young women following assault on 90-year-old woman in Levin

Police have arrested and charged two young women following an assault on a 90-year-old woman in Levin that left her with serious injuries.

Police believe two women entered the home on Bath Street yesterday and assaulted and robbed the woman. They initially knocked on her door asking to use her bathroom, police said.

A third person is still being sought in relation to the incident.

The two young people will be appearing in the Levin Youth Court tomorrow charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say they are considering further charges.