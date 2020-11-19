TODAY |

Police charge two men with murder over Auckland house fire

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have charged two men with murder over an East Auckland house fire in October this year.

While two people managed to escape, Wiremu Arapo, 27, was found dead at the scene. Source: 1 NEWS

The fire burned down a property in Cockle Bay on October 20. 

The body of Wiremu Arapo was found inside the wreckage.

Today, detectives have jointly charged two 32-year-old men with Arapo’s murder.

Both men are due to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

At this stage police say they are not seeking any other persons in connection with this investigation.

While charges have been laid, police would still like members of the public to submit footage leading up to, and during, the fire on October 20.

People can submit any footage or photographs to an online portal.

