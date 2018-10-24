Police charge third young woman following assault on 90-year-old woman in Levin



Police have arrested and charged a third young woman following an assault on a 90-year-old woman in Levin that left her with serious injuries.

Police said two women entered the elderly woman's home on Bath Street yesterday and assaulted and robbed her. They initially knocked on her door asking to use her bathroom, police said.

Police late this afternoon said two young women had been arrested and will be appearing in the Levin Youth Court tomorrow charged with aggravated robbery.

Further charges are being considered, they said.

Police tonight said a third young woman has been charged with the aggravated robbery of the elderly woman, and will also appear in the Levin Youth Court tomorrow.

Officers are not looking for anyone else involved in the incident.

The 90-year-old victim remains in a serious condition in hospital.

