Police charge seven people after Porirua service station gang brawl where man was stabbed

Police have charged seven people over a Porirua service station gang brawl where a man was stabbed earlier this month.
The incident happened at a Paremata service station around 1.15pm on Sunday 11 October, police say.
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed.
Police say investigations have determined the altercation involved rival gang members.
"Today Kapiti-Mana Police executed search warrants at eight addresses in Porirua and seven people were arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm," police said in a statement.
"Four were due to appear in Porirua District Court this afternoon, and three will undergo a youth process."
