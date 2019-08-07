TODAY |

Police charge seven people after Porirua service station gang brawl where man was stabbed

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have charged seven people over a Porirua service station gang brawl where a man was stabbed earlier this month.

The incident happened at a Paremata service station around 1.15pm on Sunday 11 October, police say.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed.

Police say investigations have determined the altercation involved rival gang members.

"Today Kapiti-Mana Police executed search warrants at eight addresses in Porirua and seven people were arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm," police said in a statement.

"Four were due to appear in Porirua District Court this afternoon, and three will undergo a youth process."

Police also released the image of a man they believe may be able to help inquiries.

Anyone who knows his identity should call 105, quoting file number 201011/9236.

