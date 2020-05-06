Police charge pair with murder, accessory to murder three months after Southland man vanished

Two people have been charged after Southland man Dale Watene's body was found in Otautau earlier this year.
Dale Watene Source: New Zealand Police
Mr Watene, 40, went missing from Otautau in April, more than a month before his body was found in the Longwood Forestry block.
Today, police announced two people have been charged in relation to his death.
A 30-year-old woman has been charged with murder, while a 23-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
Police say they're not looking for anyone else in relation to Mr Watene's death.
The two are due to appear in Invercargill District Court today.