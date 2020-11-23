Police charge man with murder in Christchurch homicide investigation

Police have charged a 46-year-old man with murder in a Christchurch homicide investigation.

Source: File image

It comes after police were called to a property on England Street in Linwood just before 3pm on Sunday, where a 57-year-old man was receiving medical assistance from emergency services.

Police say the man, Michael Joseph Graham, died at the scene.

Graham is believed to have been involved in an assault at the Linwood property.