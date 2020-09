A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a 44-year-old man in Christchurch overnight.

Source: 1 NEWS

The man in his 40's was found seriously injured at an address in Edgeware this morning, but died at Christchurch Hospital shortly after.

Police say they were called to the address at around 2:47am.

The 31-year-old man will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.