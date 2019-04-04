Police charge driver, after car involved in abandoned chase crashes in Porirua

Police have charged one person with a number of driving offences after they earlier had to abandon a chase in Porirua.

Source: 1 NEWS

According to police, they attempted to stop a vehicle around 2:20pm which fled towards Paremata on State Highway 1.

Police followed for a short time before abandoning the incident.

The vehicle then stopped on State Highway 58, where two of the occupants of the vehicle got out and fled on foot, police say.

The driver of the vehicle continued on and police lost sight of it, however it was later located as it had been involved in a crash at the Titahi Bay roundabout. The driver was arrested at the scene, and both of the other occupants were arrested on SH58.

Police have not been able to locate the other occupant.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with driving while suspended, failing to stop, and driving dangerously. He is due to appear in Porirua District Court tomorrow.