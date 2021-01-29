Police charge 63-year-old with arson over large Amberley tyre fire

A 63-year-old man has been charged with arson over a large tyre fire which broke out in Amberley yesterday afternoon.

The fire began at a property on Racecourse Road about 3.10pm, with a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky.

Residents downwind of the fire were warned to close doors and windows to avoid the smoke.

Police said the man is due to appear at Christchurch District Court today, and that while enquiries are continuing, they are not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.

The tyre pile on Racecourse Road has long been controversial and it's not the first time they're been set alight.

Their removal was ordered in 2018 after a large blaze, caused by arson, at the site.

Environment Canterbury says it's "disappointed" to see the tyres on fire again "when we were so close to reaching a resolution to deal with them".