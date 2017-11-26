 

Police caught out by massive crowd at Tongan league protest in Auckland

share

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

It appears police have been caught out by the huge numbers who arrived in the Auckland CBD to protest the result of the Tonga vs England Rugby League World Cup semi-final last night.

'Akilisi Pohiva spoke to 1 NEWS' Nicole Bremner during the Tongan fan protest.
Source: 1 NEWS

They initially estimated about 4,000 people had turned up, but numbers continued to flood into the city after the march arrived at Aotea Square.

Police called in reinforcements from Waitakere and Counties Manukau but traffic was still at a standstill on Queen Street at 8.30pm.

Cars flying Tongan flags were tooting continuously. Some passengers were sitting on car roof's, one woman was standing on a car bonnet and fireworks were being let off among the traffic chaos.

1 NEWS reporter Nicole Bremner and camera operator Clint Bruce walked from Aotea Square to the bottom of Queen Street and did not see a single police officer on patrol.

All police staff were centred on activity in Aotea Square and on traffic queues trying to get from the waterfront to Queen Street.

Quay Street, outside the Ferry Building, was completely blocked by Tonga supporters who were gathered on the roadway blocking traffic.

Protesters told 1 NEWS they are unhappy with the result of the semi final that saw Tonga eliminated from the Rugby League World Cup.

Some are calling a controversial refereeing decision to be reviewed, while others are calling for Tonga to immediately be given a place in the final.

Nicole Bremner

