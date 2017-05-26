Police catch man 10 minutes after Auckland dairy owners threatened with rifle

A police patrol caught a man wanted over an attempted armed robbery of a South Auckland dairy 10 minutes after the incident this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Fa'a Va'aelua of Counties Manukau CIB says in a video post on Facebook that a male with a rifle entered the Top Dairy on Coronation Road in Mangere Bridge today.

He got away with nothing but it was enough to threaten and scare the proprietors of the shop, Mr Va'aelua says.

The man then left in a white van and this information was shared with police patrols.

Ten minutes later, a police patrol stopped the van in Mangere and on searching the vehicle police found a rifle.