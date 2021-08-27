Police cars smash into vehicle as wild chase across Auckland stopped

The culmination of a wild chase that saw police pursue two cars across Auckland has been filmed in West Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Five people were taken into custody after the incident, with one vehicle being stopped in the suburb of Henderson, while the other was halted in the Auckland CBD.

Shortly before 12.30pm, police received a report of an incident where offenders were seen at an address in Hillside Road in Papatoetoe, with one of them reported to have a firearm with him.

Two vehicles fled the scene, one of which was spotted by the Eagle helicopter as it travelled northbound on the Southern Motorway.

The vehicle, which was identified to be stolen, continued onto the North Western motorway driving at high speeds before exiting the motorway at Lincoln Road, where it was spiked by police.

The moments before the vehicle was finally bought to stop on Edsel Street in Henderson were filmed, with one police car seen smashing into the stolen vehicle, before the driver veers onto the curb to avoid another police vehicle before continuing down the road.

As it turned at a roundabout, another police vehicle managed to nudge it, forcing it to spin, before the driver is seen getting out of the car with his hands up as armed police surround him.

Other officers can also be seen running down the road in pursuit of two other occupants of the vehicle.

They were apprehended nearby and are currently in custody, while two others were arrested at the vehicle, Peter Raynes from Tāmaki Makaurau Police later said.

One police officer sustained a minor injury from a police dog and is receiving treatment.

The second vehicle spotted leaving the scene in Papatoetoe was also identified by Eagle and was monitored as it stopped in Auckland City.

The driver of this vehicle was also taken into custody, Raynes said.